Colony Bankcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

The bank, based in Fitzgerald, Georgia, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.9 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Colony Bankcorp shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBAN

