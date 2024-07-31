Cognizant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $566…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $566 million.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm posted revenue of $4.85 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cognizant said it expects revenue in the range of $4.89 billion to $4.96 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.62 to $4.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion.

