Coca-Cola: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.41 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $12.36 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.9 billion.

