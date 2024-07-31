Live Radio
Coca-Cola Consolidated: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 5:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) on Wednesday reported profit of $172.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $18.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $20.71 per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COKE

