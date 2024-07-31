CNH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $433 million.…

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $433 million.

On a per-share basis, the Essex, Britain-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $5.49 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.64 billion.

CNH expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.40 per share.

