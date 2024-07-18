CNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13 million.…

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $89.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.6 million, missing Street forecasts.

CNB shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.59, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCNE

