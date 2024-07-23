CN: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings…

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $814.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal Quebec, Quebec-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.23 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNI

