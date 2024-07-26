Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.12 to $77.16 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.12 to $77.16 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.24 to $81.13 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.46 a gallon. August heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.42 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $27.50 to $2,381 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 4 cents to $28.02 per ounce, and September copper fell 1 cent to $4.12 per pound.

The dollar fell to 153.74 Japanese yen from 153.81 yen. The euro rose to $1.0857 from $1.0848.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.