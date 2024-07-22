Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 35 cents to $79.78 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 35 cents to $79.78 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 23 cents to $82.40 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.47 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.43 a gallon. August natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $4.40 to $2,394.70 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 2 cents to $29.32 per ounce, and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.20 per pound.

The dollar fell to 157.07 Japanese yen from 157.51 yen. The euro rose to $1.0890 from $1.0879.

