The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 4:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 546¾ 549¾ 536¼ 537¾ —9¼
Dec 570¼ 573½ 561 562½ —8½
Mar 590 593½ 581¼ 582¾ —8¼
May 602½ 603¼ 592¾ 594½ —7½
Jul 607¼ 607¼ 598 599¾ —6½
Sep 617½ 617½ 608 609¾ —6½
Dec 628½ 628½ 621¾ 623¼ —6¾
Mar 638¾ 638¾ 632¼ 632¼ —7
May 633¼ —6½
Jul 613¼ —6½
Sep 624¼ —6½
Dec 638 —6½
Mar 647¾ —6½
May 649½ —6½
Jul 625¼ —6½
Est. sales 72,799. Wed.’s sales 85,397
Wed.’s open int 415,644
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 403 408¾ 402 406 +2¼
Dec 417¼ 423½ 416¼ 420¾ +2¾
Mar 432 437¾ 430½ 435¼ +3
May 441¼ 447¼ 440½ 445½ +3¼
Jul 447¾ 454 447 452½ +3½
Sep 450 455¼ 448¼ 454 +3½
Dec 456¼ 461¼ 455 459¾ +2¾
Mar 466 472¼ 466 470¾ +3
May 474¾ 478¼ 474¾ 477 +3¼
Jul 475½ 482 475½ 480½ +3¼
Sep 461¼ 461¾ 459½ 459½ +2½
Dec 457 460½ 457 458½ +2¼
Jul 477 +2¼
Dec 449¾ +1¼
Est. sales 312,182. Wed.’s sales 355,449
Wed.’s open int 1,602,113, up 4,929
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 330 334¼ 321½ 329 —3¾
Dec 324¾ 326 315½ 322¾ —4¼
Mar 325½ —3½
May 327½ —3½
Jul 333¼ —3½
Sep 329 —3½
Dec 334¼ —3½
Mar 331¼ —3½
May 337¼ —3½
Jul 327½ —3½
Sep 343¼ —3½
Est. sales 634. Wed.’s sales 618
Wed.’s open int 5,324
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1111 1120½ 1103½ 1116 +5
Sep 1060¾ 1076¾ 1054¼ 1074½ +14¼
Nov 1065 1082½ 1057¾ 1079½ +15½
Jan 1078 1096½ 1071¾ 1093¾ +16
Mar 1087 1106¼ 1081¼ 1103½ +16½
May 1095¼ 1115 1090 1111¾ +16¼
Jul 1103¼ 1122¾ 1097¾ 1119½ +16
Aug 1104¼ 1115¼ 1104¼ 1114½ +16
Sep 1097 1097 1096½ 1096½ +16¼
Nov 1078 1097½ 1074 1094¼ +16¼
Jan 1094½ 1105¾ 1094½ 1105¾ +16½
Mar 1107¾ +16¾
May 1112 +16½
Jul 1109 1119 1109 1118¼ +16¼
Aug 1111¼ +16¼
Sep 1098¼ +16
Nov 1095½ 1095¾ 1094½ 1095¾ +14¾
Jul 1108½ +14¾
Nov 1061 1081¾ 1061 1081¾ +14¾
Est. sales 246,288. Wed.’s sales 227,514
Wed.’s open int 837,088, up 2,193
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 46.15 46.24 45.22 45.81 —.21
Sep 45.42 45.56 44.56 45.19 —.09
Oct 44.56 44.83 43.94 44.56 +.01
Dec 44.10 44.43 43.57 44.17 +.07
Jan 44.00 44.34 43.55 44.08 +.10
Mar 43.98 44.33 43.59 44.08 +.14
May 44.04 44.34 43.65 44.12 +.18
Jul 43.88 44.30 43.65 44.09 +.21
Aug 43.46 44.04 43.46 43.84 +.22
Sep 43.33 43.75 43.33 43.53 +.25
Oct 42.94 43.17 42.94 43.05 +.22
Dec 42.54 43.09 42.50 42.88 +.24
Jan 42.83 +.27
Mar 42.83 +.27
May 42.82 +.25
Jul 42.78 +.23
Aug 42.51 +.23
Sep 42.53 +.23
Oct 42.40 +.23
Dec 42.55 +.23
Jul 42.44 +.23
Oct 42.43 +.23
Dec 42.17 +.23
Est. sales 232,190. Wed.’s sales 182,483
Wed.’s open int 580,343, up 1,375
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 343.90 353.20 341.90 352.40 +9.00
Sep 326.20 335.00 324.20 334.20 +8.10
Oct 318.20 327.00 316.00 326.60 +8.40
Dec 320.20 329.90 318.40 329.20 +8.60
Jan 321.40 330.60 319.40 329.90 +8.50
Mar 323.10 331.60 321.20 330.70 +7.70
May 325.40 333.70 323.50 332.60 +7.20
Jul 328.90 336.80 326.90 335.60 +6.80
Aug 329.60 336.90 328.00 336.10 +6.60
Sep 328.00 336.40 328.00 335.80 +6.30
Oct 327.30 335.00 327.30 334.30 +5.90
Dec 329.70 337.50 329.70 336.30 +5.70
Jan 336.70 +5.70
Mar 335.70 +5.80
May 335.10 +5.80
Jul 336.40 +5.70
Aug 334.60 +5.70
Sep 332.70 +5.60
Oct 330.70 +5.50
Dec 330.40 +5.50
Jul 341.90 +5.50
Oct 341.90 +5.50
Dec 345.40 +5.50
Est. sales 195,769. Wed.’s sales 187,823
Wed.’s open int 532,499

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

