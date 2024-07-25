CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 546¾ 549¾ 536¼ 537¾ —9¼ Dec 570¼ 573½ 561 562½ —8½ Mar 590 593½ 581¼ 582¾ —8¼ May 602½ 603¼ 592¾ 594½ —7½ Jul 607¼ 607¼ 598 599¾ —6½ Sep 617½ 617½ 608 609¾ —6½ Dec 628½ 628½ 621¾ 623¼ —6¾ Mar 638¾ 638¾ 632¼ 632¼ —7 May 633¼ —6½ Jul 613¼ —6½ Sep 624¼ —6½ Dec 638 —6½ Mar 647¾ —6½ May 649½ —6½ Jul 625¼ —6½ Est. sales 72,799. Wed.’s sales 85,397 Wed.’s open int 415,644 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 403 408¾ 402 406 +2¼ Dec 417¼ 423½ 416¼ 420¾ +2¾ Mar 432 437¾ 430½ 435¼ +3 May 441¼ 447¼ 440½ 445½ +3¼ Jul 447¾ 454 447 452½ +3½ Sep 450 455¼ 448¼ 454 +3½ Dec 456¼ 461¼ 455 459¾ +2¾ Mar 466 472¼ 466 470¾ +3 May 474¾ 478¼ 474¾ 477 +3¼ Jul 475½ 482 475½ 480½ +3¼ Sep 461¼ 461¾ 459½ 459½ +2½ Dec 457 460½ 457 458½ +2¼ Jul 477 +2¼ Dec 449¾ +1¼ Est. sales 312,182. Wed.’s sales 355,449 Wed.’s open int 1,602,113, up 4,929 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 330 334¼ 321½ 329 —3¾ Dec 324¾ 326 315½ 322¾ —4¼ Mar 325½ —3½ May 327½ —3½ Jul 333¼ —3½ Sep 329 —3½ Dec 334¼ —3½ Mar 331¼ —3½ May 337¼ —3½ Jul 327½ —3½ Sep 343¼ —3½ Est. sales 634. Wed.’s sales 618 Wed.’s open int 5,324 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1111 1120½ 1103½ 1116 +5 Sep 1060¾ 1076¾ 1054¼ 1074½ +14¼ Nov 1065 1082½ 1057¾ 1079½ +15½ Jan 1078 1096½ 1071¾ 1093¾ +16 Mar 1087 1106¼ 1081¼ 1103½ +16½ May 1095¼ 1115 1090 1111¾ +16¼ Jul 1103¼ 1122¾ 1097¾ 1119½ +16 Aug 1104¼ 1115¼ 1104¼ 1114½ +16 Sep 1097 1097 1096½ 1096½ +16¼ Nov 1078 1097½ 1074 1094¼ +16¼ Jan 1094½ 1105¾ 1094½ 1105¾ +16½ Mar 1107¾ +16¾ May 1112 +16½ Jul 1109 1119 1109 1118¼ +16¼ Aug 1111¼ +16¼ Sep 1098¼ +16 Nov 1095½ 1095¾ 1094½ 1095¾ +14¾ Jul 1108½ +14¾ Nov 1061 1081¾ 1061 1081¾ +14¾ Est. sales 246,288. Wed.’s sales 227,514 Wed.’s open int 837,088, up 2,193 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 46.15 46.24 45.22 45.81 —.21 Sep 45.42 45.56 44.56 45.19 —.09 Oct 44.56 44.83 43.94 44.56 +.01 Dec 44.10 44.43 43.57 44.17 +.07 Jan 44.00 44.34 43.55 44.08 +.10 Mar 43.98 44.33 43.59 44.08 +.14 May 44.04 44.34 43.65 44.12 +.18 Jul 43.88 44.30 43.65 44.09 +.21 Aug 43.46 44.04 43.46 43.84 +.22 Sep 43.33 43.75 43.33 43.53 +.25 Oct 42.94 43.17 42.94 43.05 +.22 Dec 42.54 43.09 42.50 42.88 +.24 Jan 42.83 +.27 Mar 42.83 +.27 May 42.82 +.25 Jul 42.78 +.23 Aug 42.51 +.23 Sep 42.53 +.23 Oct 42.40 +.23 Dec 42.55 +.23 Jul 42.44 +.23 Oct 42.43 +.23 Dec 42.17 +.23 Est. sales 232,190. Wed.’s sales 182,483 Wed.’s open int 580,343, up 1,375 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 343.90 353.20 341.90 352.40 +9.00 Sep 326.20 335.00 324.20 334.20 +8.10 Oct 318.20 327.00 316.00 326.60 +8.40 Dec 320.20 329.90 318.40 329.20 +8.60 Jan 321.40 330.60 319.40 329.90 +8.50 Mar 323.10 331.60 321.20 330.70 +7.70 May 325.40 333.70 323.50 332.60 +7.20 Jul 328.90 336.80 326.90 335.60 +6.80 Aug 329.60 336.90 328.00 336.10 +6.60 Sep 328.00 336.40 328.00 335.80 +6.30 Oct 327.30 335.00 327.30 334.30 +5.90 Dec 329.70 337.50 329.70 336.30 +5.70 Jan 336.70 +5.70 Mar 335.70 +5.80 May 335.10 +5.80 Jul 336.40 +5.70 Aug 334.60 +5.70 Sep 332.70 +5.60 Oct 330.70 +5.50 Dec 330.40 +5.50 Jul 341.90 +5.50 Oct 341.90 +5.50 Dec 345.40 +5.50 Est. sales 195,769. Wed.’s sales 187,823 Wed.’s open int 532,499

