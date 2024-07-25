CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|546¾
|549¾
|536¼
|537¾
|—9¼
|Dec
|570¼
|573½
|561
|562½
|—8½
|Mar
|590
|593½
|581¼
|582¾
|—8¼
|May
|602½
|603¼
|592¾
|594½
|—7½
|Jul
|607¼
|607¼
|598
|599¾
|—6½
|Sep
|617½
|617½
|608
|609¾
|—6½
|Dec
|628½
|628½
|621¾
|623¼
|—6¾
|Mar
|638¾
|638¾
|632¼
|632¼
|—7
|May
|633¼
|—6½
|Jul
|613¼
|—6½
|Sep
|624¼
|—6½
|Dec
|638
|—6½
|Mar
|647¾
|—6½
|May
|649½
|—6½
|Jul
|625¼
|—6½
|Est. sales 72,799.
|Wed.’s sales 85,397
|Wed.’s open int 415,644
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|403
|408¾
|402
|406
|+2¼
|Dec
|417¼
|423½
|416¼
|420¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|432
|437¾
|430½
|435¼
|+3
|May
|441¼
|447¼
|440½
|445½
|+3¼
|Jul
|447¾
|454
|447
|452½
|+3½
|Sep
|450
|455¼
|448¼
|454
|+3½
|Dec
|456¼
|461¼
|455
|459¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|466
|472¼
|466
|470¾
|+3
|May
|474¾
|478¼
|474¾
|477
|+3¼
|Jul
|475½
|482
|475½
|480½
|+3¼
|Sep
|461¼
|461¾
|459½
|459½
|+2½
|Dec
|457
|460½
|457
|458½
|+2¼
|Jul
|477
|+2¼
|Dec
|449¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 312,182.
|Wed.’s sales 355,449
|Wed.’s open int 1,602,113,
|up 4,929
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|330
|334¼
|321½
|329
|—3¾
|Dec
|324¾
|326
|315½
|322¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|325½
|—3½
|May
|327½
|—3½
|Jul
|333¼
|—3½
|Sep
|329
|—3½
|Dec
|334¼
|—3½
|Mar
|331¼
|—3½
|May
|337¼
|—3½
|Jul
|327½
|—3½
|Sep
|343¼
|—3½
|Est. sales 634.
|Wed.’s sales 618
|Wed.’s open int 5,324
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1111
|1120½
|1103½
|1116
|+5
|Sep
|1060¾
|1076¾
|1054¼
|1074½
|+14¼
|Nov
|1065
|1082½
|1057¾
|1079½
|+15½
|Jan
|1078
|1096½
|1071¾
|1093¾
|+16
|Mar
|1087
|1106¼
|1081¼
|1103½
|+16½
|May
|1095¼
|1115
|1090
|1111¾
|+16¼
|Jul
|1103¼
|1122¾
|1097¾
|1119½
|+16
|Aug
|1104¼
|1115¼
|1104¼
|1114½
|+16
|Sep
|1097
|1097
|1096½
|1096½
|+16¼
|Nov
|1078
|1097½
|1074
|1094¼
|+16¼
|Jan
|1094½
|1105¾
|1094½
|1105¾
|+16½
|Mar
|1107¾
|+16¾
|May
|1112
|+16½
|Jul
|1109
|1119
|1109
|1118¼
|+16¼
|Aug
|1111¼
|+16¼
|Sep
|1098¼
|+16
|Nov
|1095½
|1095¾
|1094½
|1095¾
|+14¾
|Jul
|1108½
|+14¾
|Nov
|1061
|1081¾
|1061
|1081¾
|+14¾
|Est. sales 246,288.
|Wed.’s sales 227,514
|Wed.’s open int 837,088,
|up 2,193
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|46.15
|46.24
|45.22
|45.81
|—.21
|Sep
|45.42
|45.56
|44.56
|45.19
|—.09
|Oct
|44.56
|44.83
|43.94
|44.56
|+.01
|Dec
|44.10
|44.43
|43.57
|44.17
|+.07
|Jan
|44.00
|44.34
|43.55
|44.08
|+.10
|Mar
|43.98
|44.33
|43.59
|44.08
|+.14
|May
|44.04
|44.34
|43.65
|44.12
|+.18
|Jul
|43.88
|44.30
|43.65
|44.09
|+.21
|Aug
|43.46
|44.04
|43.46
|43.84
|+.22
|Sep
|43.33
|43.75
|43.33
|43.53
|+.25
|Oct
|42.94
|43.17
|42.94
|43.05
|+.22
|Dec
|42.54
|43.09
|42.50
|42.88
|+.24
|Jan
|42.83
|+.27
|Mar
|42.83
|+.27
|May
|42.82
|+.25
|Jul
|42.78
|+.23
|Aug
|42.51
|+.23
|Sep
|42.53
|+.23
|Oct
|42.40
|+.23
|Dec
|42.55
|+.23
|Jul
|42.44
|+.23
|Oct
|42.43
|+.23
|Dec
|42.17
|+.23
|Est. sales 232,190.
|Wed.’s sales 182,483
|Wed.’s open int 580,343,
|up 1,375
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|343.90
|353.20
|341.90
|352.40
|+9.00
|Sep
|326.20
|335.00
|324.20
|334.20
|+8.10
|Oct
|318.20
|327.00
|316.00
|326.60
|+8.40
|Dec
|320.20
|329.90
|318.40
|329.20
|+8.60
|Jan
|321.40
|330.60
|319.40
|329.90
|+8.50
|Mar
|323.10
|331.60
|321.20
|330.70
|+7.70
|May
|325.40
|333.70
|323.50
|332.60
|+7.20
|Jul
|328.90
|336.80
|326.90
|335.60
|+6.80
|Aug
|329.60
|336.90
|328.00
|336.10
|+6.60
|Sep
|328.00
|336.40
|328.00
|335.80
|+6.30
|Oct
|327.30
|335.00
|327.30
|334.30
|+5.90
|Dec
|329.70
|337.50
|329.70
|336.30
|+5.70
|Jan
|336.70
|+5.70
|Mar
|335.70
|+5.80
|May
|335.10
|+5.80
|Jul
|336.40
|+5.70
|Aug
|334.60
|+5.70
|Sep
|332.70
|+5.60
|Oct
|330.70
|+5.50
|Dec
|330.40
|+5.50
|Jul
|341.90
|+5.50
|Oct
|341.90
|+5.50
|Dec
|345.40
|+5.50
|Est. sales 195,769.
|Wed.’s sales 187,823
|Wed.’s open int 532,499
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.