CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|540¾
|546½
|533
|535¼
|—4
|Dec
|564½
|570
|557½
|560
|—3½
|Mar
|584
|590
|578½
|580¾
|—3
|May
|597¼
|601
|590¼
|592¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|603
|607
|595¾
|598¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|617¾
|617¾
|607½
|609½
|—3
|Dec
|630
|631
|622½
|624
|—3½
|Mar
|634¼
|—3½
|May
|635¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|615¾
|—3½
|Sep
|626¾
|—3½
|Dec
|640½
|—3½
|Mar
|650¼
|—3½
|May
|652
|—3½
|Jul
|627¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 86,358.
|Wed.’s sales 81,056
|Wed.’s open int 416,352,
|up 2,467
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|398
|399
|390
|391¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|412
|413
|404¼
|405
|—6¾
|Mar
|424¾
|426
|418
|418¾
|—6¼
|May
|434¼
|435¼
|427¾
|428
|—6¼
|Jul
|441½
|442¼
|435
|435¼
|—6¼
|Sep
|445¼
|445¾
|439¼
|439¾
|—5¾
|Dec
|453½
|453¾
|447¾
|448¼
|—5½
|Mar
|465
|465
|458¼
|459
|—5½
|May
|465
|—5½
|Jul
|471¼
|471¼
|469¼
|469¼
|—5
|Sep
|447½
|—4
|Dec
|446¼
|447
|445½
|446¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|462
|—4¼
|Dec
|446½
|447¾
|446½
|447¾
|—2
|Est. sales 306,948.
|Wed.’s sales 282,367
|Wed.’s open int 1,580,315,
|up 6,991
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|327½
|330¾
|327
|330½
|+5¾
|Dec
|322
|323¼
|318¾
|321½
|+3½
|Mar
|323½
|324¼
|322¼
|323¾
|+3¼
|May
|325¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|331½
|+3¼
|Sep
|327¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|332½
|+3¼
|Mar
|329½
|+3¼
|May
|335½
|+3¼
|Jul
|339¾
|Sep
|355½
|Est. sales 966.
|Wed.’s sales 966
|Wed.’s open int 5,606,
|up 128
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1097½
|1101
|1089
|1098½
|+1¼
|Sep
|1039¾
|1043¾
|1030¼
|1040¾
|+2½
|Nov
|1042
|1046¼
|1031¾
|1043
|+2
|Jan
|1056¾
|1061
|1047
|1058
|+2
|Mar
|1068
|1072½
|1058¼
|1069
|+2
|May
|1076
|1082
|1067¼
|1078½
|+2½
|Jul
|1083½
|1089¼
|1074¾
|1086
|+2¾
|Aug
|1079¾
|1084¼
|1073¾
|1082¾
|+2
|Sep
|1069
|1069
|1067¼
|1067½
|+1½
|Nov
|1064¾
|1069½
|1057½
|1066¼
|+1¼
|Jan
|1077½
|+1¼
|Mar
|1079¼
|+1¼
|May
|1078¾
|1083¾
|1078¾
|1083¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|1090
|+1
|Aug
|1082¾
|+¾
|Sep
|1070½
|+¾
|Nov
|1069¼
|+¾
|Jul
|1082
|+¾
|Nov
|1063½
|+¾
|Est. sales 224,725.
|Wed.’s sales 213,498
|Wed.’s open int 842,050,
|up 5,757
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|46.22
|46.65
|45.77
|46.45
|+.24
|Sep
|45.60
|45.95
|45.06
|45.70
|+.28
|Oct
|44.66
|45.13
|44.25
|44.84
|+.27
|Dec
|44.04
|44.60
|43.71
|44.33
|+.34
|Jan
|43.76
|44.33
|43.48
|44.10
|+.34
|Mar
|43.66
|44.22
|43.41
|44.00
|+.33
|May
|43.68
|44.17
|43.40
|43.95
|+.32
|Jul
|43.61
|44.09
|43.33
|43.85
|+.28
|Aug
|43.28
|43.73
|43.16
|43.60
|+.25
|Sep
|43.00
|43.45
|42.89
|43.30
|+.22
|Oct
|42.50
|43.07
|42.50
|42.86
|+.24
|Dec
|42.48
|42.90
|42.30
|42.70
|+.22
|Jan
|42.65
|+.18
|Mar
|42.67
|+.15
|May
|42.63
|+.03
|Jul
|42.57
|—.01
|Aug
|42.30
|—.01
|Sep
|42.32
|—.01
|Oct
|42.19
|—.01
|Dec
|42.34
|—.01
|Jul
|42.23
|—.01
|Oct
|42.22
|—.01
|Dec
|41.96
|—.01
|Est. sales 236,517.
|Wed.’s sales 217,437
|Wed.’s open int 560,657,
|up 5,599
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|339.60
|341.40
|336.00
|337.20
|—1.90
|Sep
|320.10
|321.00
|315.80
|318.10
|—1.30
|Oct
|311.20
|311.90
|306.40
|309.30
|—1.30
|Dec
|312.70
|313.80
|307.60
|311.50
|—.60
|Jan
|312.70
|313.90
|308.00
|312.10
|—.20
|Mar
|314.70
|315.40
|309.80
|313.70
|—.20
|May
|317.20
|317.60
|312.40
|316.00
|—.40
|Jul
|320.80
|320.80
|316.00
|319.30
|—.70
|Aug
|321.40
|321.60
|317.00
|319.90
|—.90
|Sep
|321.20
|321.40
|317.10
|319.80
|—.80
|Oct
|316.40
|320.10
|316.40
|318.60
|—.30
|Dec
|321.10
|322.70
|318.60
|320.90
|—.20
|Jan
|321.30
|—.10
|Mar
|320.40
|May
|319.80
|Jul
|320.90
|Aug
|319.40
|Sep
|318.10
|—.10
|Oct
|316.60
|—.40
|Dec
|316.60
|—.30
|Jul
|328.10
|—.30
|Oct
|328.10
|—.30
|Dec
|331.60
|—.30
|Est. sales 169,450.
|Wed.’s sales 160,612
|Wed.’s open int 536,623,
|up 3,554
