CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 543½ 561¼ 543½ 554¼ +10¾ Sep 561 580¾ 559½ 571¼ +9¾ Dec 583¾ 603½ 582½ 595 +10 Mar 603½ 623 602¼ 614¾ +9¾ May 614¼ 633¼ 613 625¼ +9½ Jul 620 638 618 630½ +9¾ Sep 630 647 630 640 +9 Dec 642½ 659 642½ 652½ +8½ Mar 661 +8¼ May 661¼ +8 Jul 637 +8 Est. sales 108,234. Wed.’s sales 102,078 Wed.’s open int 409,676 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 411 411 406¾ 406¾ +3½ Sep 395¼ 403 394¾ 400¼ +4½ Dec 407 413¼ 406¼ 410¾ +3½ Mar 421 427¼ 420¼ 424¼ +3¼ May 430¾ 437 430¼ 434¼ +3¼ Jul 439¾ 445 438½ 442¼ +3¼ Sep 441¼ 446 440¾ 444¾ +3¾ Dec 447 452 447 451½ +3¾ Mar 457¾ 462¼ 457¾ 462¼ +3¾ May 464 468½ 464 468½ +3¾ Jul 468¾ 472½ 468¾ 472½ +3¾ Sep 450½ +2¾ Dec 444¾ 449¾ 444¾ 449¾ +2¾ Jul 465 +2¾ Dec 450¼ +2¾ Est. sales 531,340. Wed.’s sales 504,099 Wed.’s open int 1,580,375, up 18,833 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 325 +15 Sep 296¼ 317¼ 295¾ 314¼ +18¼ Dec 306 320½ 303 318¼ +15 Mar 322½ 324 322 322 +11¾ May 328¼ +11¾ Jul 334 +11¾ Sep 329¾ +11¾ Dec 336½ +11¾ Mar 333½ +11¾ May 339½ +11¾ Jul 347½ +11¾ Sep 363¼ +11¾ Est. sales 648. Wed.’s sales 648 Wed.’s open int 5,412, up 84 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1145 1145 1137 1142¾ +1½ Aug 1113¼ 1124¾ 1108 1117 +3¾ Sep 1064¼ 1072 1057¼ 1063¾ Nov 1067½ 1076 1061½ 1067¾ +¾ Jan 1081¼ 1090¼ 1077 1083 +1 Mar 1092½ 1100¾ 1088 1094 +2 May 1103¾ 1110¼ 1098½ 1104 +1¾ Jul 1113 1118¾ 1108¼ 1113¼ +1½ Aug 1114 1114 1109 1109 +¾ Sep 1093¾ 1094½ 1090 1090 Nov 1085 1091¼ 1081½ 1085½ — ¼ Jan 1095¾ +¼ Mar 1096¼ +1¼ May 1101 1101 1098½ 1100½ +1¾ Jul 1104¼ 1106½ 1104¼ 1106½ +2 Aug 1100½ +2 Sep 1088¼ +4¾ Nov 1081 1081½ 1078¼ 1081¼ +4¾ Jul 1087¼ +4¾ Nov 1068¾ +4¾ Est. sales 246,920. Wed.’s sales 231,049 Wed.’s open int 813,662 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 47.11 +.85 Aug 46.34 47.67 46.34 47.12 +.78 Sep 46.20 47.45 46.18 46.87 +.73 Oct 45.72 46.99 45.72 46.39 +.63 Dec 45.62 46.75 45.61 46.15 +.57 Jan 45.64 46.60 45.52 46.05 +.59 Mar 45.66 46.53 45.53 46.01 +.57 May 45.73 46.52 45.59 46.03 +.51 Jul 46.01 46.52 45.73 46.01 +.44 Aug 46.27 46.27 45.78 45.78 +.39 Sep 45.71 45.71 45.51 45.51 +.35 Oct 45.30 45.30 45.09 45.10 +.30 Dec 45.20 45.54 44.75 45.02 +.30 Jan 45.02 +.29 Mar 45.04 +.28 May 45.01 +.28 Jul 44.84 +.28 Aug 44.57 +.28 Sep 44.59 +.28 Oct 44.46 +.28 Dec 44.66 +.28 Jul 44.55 +.28 Oct 44.54 +.28 Dec 44.28 +.28 Est. sales 190,171. Wed.’s sales 180,534 Wed.’s open int 537,778 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 377.40 380.50 375.00 378.40 +2.10 Aug 339.50 343.40 338.80 342.40 +3.20 Sep 321.50 324.60 319.80 321.80 +.60 Oct 314.50 316.20 310.60 313.00 —.90 Dec 317.00 318.60 313.00 315.50 —.90 Jan 318.30 319.50 314.20 316.50 —1.00 Mar 319.60 320.70 316.00 318.00 —1.00 May 321.90 323.30 318.80 320.60 —1.10 Jul 326.00 326.60 322.00 324.00 —1.20 Aug 326.20 326.30 323.10 324.20 —1.40 Sep 324.80 326.30 321.70 323.40 —1.60 Oct 323.40 323.80 319.70 320.90 —1.70 Dec 324.20 326.10 321.30 322.70 —1.80 Jan 322.70 —1.90 Mar 321.70 —1.70 May 321.10 —1.60 Jul 322.50 —1.40 Aug 320.60 —1.50 Sep 320.30 —2.00 Oct 320.00 —2.10 Dec 320.10 —2.80 Jul 331.60 —2.80 Oct 331.60 —2.80 Dec 337.80 337.80 335.10 335.10 —2.80 Est. sales 209,519. Wed.’s sales 201,388 Wed.’s open int 522,505, up 1,403

