CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|573
|573
|572¼
|572¼
|+17¾
|Sep
|582¼
|592¼
|578½
|590½
|+16½
|Dec
|606
|615¼
|602
|613½
|+15½
|Mar
|625¾
|633½
|621¾
|632
|+13¾
|May
|630¾
|643
|630¾
|642
|+13
|Jul
|634½
|646
|634½
|644¾
|+12¼
|Sep
|649½
|653¼
|646¾
|652¼
|+11¾
|Dec
|654½
|663½
|654½
|662½
|+11½
|Mar
|668½
|+11
|May
|667
|+11
|Jul
|642½
|+10¾
|Est. sales 77,472.
|Wed.’s sales 71,969
|Wed.’s open int 406,039,
|up 3,262
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|406
|412
|405½
|411¼
|+7¾
|Sep
|405½
|412¼
|405
|410½
|+5
|Dec
|419¾
|425¾
|419½
|424
|+4½
|Mar
|433½
|439½
|433½
|438
|+4½
|May
|443¼
|449
|443¼
|447½
|+4½
|Jul
|451
|456¼
|450¾
|455¼
|+4½
|Sep
|450¾
|455
|450¾
|454½
|+3¾
|Dec
|455¾
|459¾
|455¾
|459
|+3¼
|Mar
|468¼
|470½
|468
|470
|+3½
|May
|476
|+3½
|Jul
|478¼
|480
|478¼
|480
|+3¼
|Sep
|457¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|454¼
|456¾
|454¼
|456½
|+3¼
|Jul
|471¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|456½
|+3¼
|Est. sales 268,381.
|Wed.’s sales 247,656
|Wed.’s open int 1,522,086,
|up 1,986
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|317¼
|+6
|Sep
|309½
|315
|302¼
|313¾
|+6
|Dec
|313½
|324¼
|310
|322½
|+8¾
|Mar
|332¼
|+8
|May
|338½
|+8
|Jul
|344¼
|+8
|Sep
|340
|+8
|Dec
|346¾
|+8
|Mar
|343¾
|+8
|May
|349¾
|+8
|Jul
|346½
|+8
|Sep
|362¼
|+8
|Est. sales 399.
|Wed.’s sales 399
|Wed.’s open int 5,165,
|up 56
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1172¼
|1191½
|1172¼
|1188½
|+12
|Aug
|1157
|1169¾
|1150½
|1166¼
|+8½
|Sep
|1118
|1129¼
|1110
|1126
|+8½
|Nov
|1120
|1133¾
|1114
|1129¾
|+8¼
|Jan
|1134¾
|1147½
|1128¾
|1143¾
|+8¼
|Mar
|1140¾
|1152½
|1134¾
|1149¼
|+8¼
|May
|1148
|1158¾
|1141¾
|1155¾
|+8
|Jul
|1152¾
|1166
|1150¼
|1163¾
|+7¾
|Aug
|1159¼
|+7¾
|Sep
|1127¼
|1137¼
|1127¼
|1137¼
|+7¼
|Nov
|1120
|1131½
|1117¼
|1129½
|+6¾
|Jan
|1138¼
|+6½
|Mar
|1137¼
|+6½
|May
|1140¾
|+6½
|Jul
|1146¾
|+6½
|Aug
|1140¾
|+6½
|Sep
|1120¾
|+6¾
|Nov
|1113¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|1119¾
|+6¾
|Nov
|1101¼
|+6¾
|Est. sales 207,630.
|Wed.’s sales 196,077
|Wed.’s open int 796,878,
|up 10,801
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|48.32
|49.65
|48.25
|49.62
|+1.02
|Aug
|48.55
|49.78
|48.05
|49.55
|+.91
|Sep
|48.26
|49.53
|47.78
|49.33
|+.91
|Oct
|47.89
|49.09
|47.38
|48.93
|+.87
|Dec
|47.80
|48.89
|47.19
|48.70
|+.79
|Jan
|47.77
|48.71
|47.12
|48.53
|+.69
|Mar
|47.72
|48.47
|47.05
|48.35
|+.58
|May
|47.62
|48.40
|47.21
|48.31
|+.50
|Jul
|47.58
|48.39
|47.19
|48.27
|+.44
|Aug
|48.00
|+.40
|Sep
|46.87
|47.68
|46.86
|47.68
|+.37
|Oct
|47.27
|+.34
|Dec
|46.64
|47.23
|46.45
|47.16
|+.31
|Jan
|47.16
|+.30
|Mar
|47.18
|+.31
|May
|47.02
|+.27
|Jul
|46.30
|46.85
|46.30
|46.85
|+.27
|Aug
|46.58
|+.27
|Sep
|46.60
|+.27
|Oct
|46.47
|+.27
|Dec
|46.67
|+.27
|Jul
|46.56
|+.27
|Oct
|46.55
|+.27
|Dec
|46.29
|+.27
|Est. sales 299,929.
|Wed.’s sales 291,507
|Wed.’s open int 560,434,
|up 3,006
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|378.80
|388.90
|377.50
|387.00
|+16.50
|Aug
|351.20
|359.70
|350.60
|357.20
|+7.10
|Sep
|333.80
|339.50
|332.10
|337.40
|+4.90
|Oct
|326.90
|332.00
|325.30
|329.70
|+3.80
|Dec
|329.50
|334.70
|328.50
|332.50
|+3.30
|Jan
|329.70
|334.70
|328.90
|332.70
|+3.20
|Mar
|330.70
|334.60
|329.60
|332.90
|+2.90
|May
|331.50
|335.30
|330.90
|334.00
|+2.80
|Jul
|334.30
|337.70
|333.70
|336.30
|+2.40
|Aug
|334.30
|336.30
|334.10
|335.40
|+2.20
|Sep
|332.10
|334.00
|331.70
|333.50
|+2.00
|Oct
|329.60
|331.40
|329.10
|330.10
|+1.70
|Dec
|330.00
|332.70
|329.70
|331.10
|+1.40
|Jan
|330.70
|+1.30
|Mar
|328.30
|+1.30
|May
|327.20
|+1.30
|Jul
|328.30
|+1.20
|Aug
|326.40
|+1.10
|Sep
|326.20
|+1.10
|Oct
|325.40
|+1.10
|Dec
|325.10
|+1.10
|Jul
|333.10
|+1.10
|Oct
|333.10
|+1.10
|Dec
|338.30
|+.50
|Est. sales 125,366.
|Wed.’s sales 167,667
|Wed.’s open int 508,220,
|up 9,778
