CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 573 573 572¼ 572¼ +17¾ Sep 582¼ 592¼ 578½ 590½ +16½ Dec 606 615¼ 602 613½ +15½ Mar 625¾ 633½ 621¾ 632 +13¾ May 630¾ 643 630¾ 642 +13 Jul 634½ 646 634½ 644¾ +12¼ Sep 649½ 653¼ 646¾ 652¼ +11¾ Dec 654½ 663½ 654½ 662½ +11½ Mar 668½ +11 May 667 +11 Jul 642½ +10¾ Est. sales 77,472. Wed.’s sales 71,969 Wed.’s open int 406,039, up 3,262 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 406 412 405½ 411¼ +7¾ Sep 405½ 412¼ 405 410½ +5 Dec 419¾ 425¾ 419½ 424 +4½ Mar 433½ 439½ 433½ 438 +4½ May 443¼ 449 443¼ 447½ +4½ Jul 451 456¼ 450¾ 455¼ +4½ Sep 450¾ 455 450¾ 454½ +3¾ Dec 455¾ 459¾ 455¾ 459 +3¼ Mar 468¼ 470½ 468 470 +3½ May 476 +3½ Jul 478¼ 480 478¼ 480 +3¼ Sep 457¼ +3¼ Dec 454¼ 456¾ 454¼ 456½ +3¼ Jul 471¾ +3¼ Dec 456½ +3¼ Est. sales 268,381. Wed.’s sales 247,656 Wed.’s open int 1,522,086, up 1,986 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 317¼ +6 Sep 309½ 315 302¼ 313¾ +6 Dec 313½ 324¼ 310 322½ +8¾ Mar 332¼ +8 May 338½ +8 Jul 344¼ +8 Sep 340 +8 Dec 346¾ +8 Mar 343¾ +8 May 349¾ +8 Jul 346½ +8 Sep 362¼ +8 Est. sales 399. Wed.’s sales 399 Wed.’s open int 5,165, up 56 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1172¼ 1191½ 1172¼ 1188½ +12 Aug 1157 1169¾ 1150½ 1166¼ +8½ Sep 1118 1129¼ 1110 1126 +8½ Nov 1120 1133¾ 1114 1129¾ +8¼ Jan 1134¾ 1147½ 1128¾ 1143¾ +8¼ Mar 1140¾ 1152½ 1134¾ 1149¼ +8¼ May 1148 1158¾ 1141¾ 1155¾ +8 Jul 1152¾ 1166 1150¼ 1163¾ +7¾ Aug 1159¼ +7¾ Sep 1127¼ 1137¼ 1127¼ 1137¼ +7¼ Nov 1120 1131½ 1117¼ 1129½ +6¾ Jan 1138¼ +6½ Mar 1137¼ +6½ May 1140¾ +6½ Jul 1146¾ +6½ Aug 1140¾ +6½ Sep 1120¾ +6¾ Nov 1113¾ +6¾ Jul 1119¾ +6¾ Nov 1101¼ +6¾ Est. sales 207,630. Wed.’s sales 196,077 Wed.’s open int 796,878, up 10,801 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 48.32 49.65 48.25 49.62 +1.02 Aug 48.55 49.78 48.05 49.55 +.91 Sep 48.26 49.53 47.78 49.33 +.91 Oct 47.89 49.09 47.38 48.93 +.87 Dec 47.80 48.89 47.19 48.70 +.79 Jan 47.77 48.71 47.12 48.53 +.69 Mar 47.72 48.47 47.05 48.35 +.58 May 47.62 48.40 47.21 48.31 +.50 Jul 47.58 48.39 47.19 48.27 +.44 Aug 48.00 +.40 Sep 46.87 47.68 46.86 47.68 +.37 Oct 47.27 +.34 Dec 46.64 47.23 46.45 47.16 +.31 Jan 47.16 +.30 Mar 47.18 +.31 May 47.02 +.27 Jul 46.30 46.85 46.30 46.85 +.27 Aug 46.58 +.27 Sep 46.60 +.27 Oct 46.47 +.27 Dec 46.67 +.27 Jul 46.56 +.27 Oct 46.55 +.27 Dec 46.29 +.27 Est. sales 299,929. Wed.’s sales 291,507 Wed.’s open int 560,434, up 3,006 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 378.80 388.90 377.50 387.00 +16.50 Aug 351.20 359.70 350.60 357.20 +7.10 Sep 333.80 339.50 332.10 337.40 +4.90 Oct 326.90 332.00 325.30 329.70 +3.80 Dec 329.50 334.70 328.50 332.50 +3.30 Jan 329.70 334.70 328.90 332.70 +3.20 Mar 330.70 334.60 329.60 332.90 +2.90 May 331.50 335.30 330.90 334.00 +2.80 Jul 334.30 337.70 333.70 336.30 +2.40 Aug 334.30 336.30 334.10 335.40 +2.20 Sep 332.10 334.00 331.70 333.50 +2.00 Oct 329.60 331.40 329.10 330.10 +1.70 Dec 330.00 332.70 329.70 331.10 +1.40 Jan 330.70 +1.30 Mar 328.30 +1.30 May 327.20 +1.30 Jul 328.30 +1.20 Aug 326.40 +1.10 Sep 326.20 +1.10 Oct 325.40 +1.10 Dec 325.10 +1.10 Jul 333.10 +1.10 Oct 333.10 +1.10 Dec 338.30 +.50 Est. sales 125,366. Wed.’s sales 167,667 Wed.’s open int 508,220, up 9,778

