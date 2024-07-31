Clearwater Analytics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $430,000…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $430,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Clearwater Analytics said it expects revenue in the range of $113 million to $114 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $442 million to $444 million.

