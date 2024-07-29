Civista Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.1…

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

The Sandusky, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $61.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

