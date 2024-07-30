Civeo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.2 million in its second quarter.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $188.7 million in the period.

