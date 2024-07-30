Citizens Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.3…

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.3 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $41.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.6 million, which missed Street forecasts.

