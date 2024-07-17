Citizens Financial Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $392…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $392 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.96 billion, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.