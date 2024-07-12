Citigroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $3.22 billion. The…

The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $42.63 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.14 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.03 billion.

Citigroup shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has climbed 41% in the last 12 months.

