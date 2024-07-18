Cintas: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $414.3 million. The…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $414.3 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.57 billion, or $15.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.6 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.06 to $4.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.16 billion to $10.31 billion.

