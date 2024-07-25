Cincinnati Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $312 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.98. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.41 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

