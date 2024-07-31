Cimpress: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $115 million.

The Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $4.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $832.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $832.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.7 million, or $6.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.29 billion.

