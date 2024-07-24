Churchill Downs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $209.3 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $209.3 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.89 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.71 per share.

The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $890.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $853.5 million.

Churchill Downs shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $137.61, an increase of 5.5% in the last 12 months.

