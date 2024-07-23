Chubb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.23 billion. The Zurich-based…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.23 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of $5.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.04 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $13.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.86 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.69 billion.

Chubb shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $263.25, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CB

