Chipotle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $455.7 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

