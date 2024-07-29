Chesapeake Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Monday reported a loss of $227 million…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Monday reported a loss of $227 million in its second quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $505 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $378 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $556.4 million.

