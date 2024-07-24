Chemed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $70.9 million. On a per-share…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $70.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $4.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.47 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $595.9 million in the period.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.55 to $23.80 per share.

Chemed shares have declined slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $547.48, a fall of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.