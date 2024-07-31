Cheesecake Factory: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $52.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calabasas Hills, California-based company said it had net income of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $904 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $907.3 million.

Cheesecake Factory shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.89, a climb of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

