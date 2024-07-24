Check Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $197.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $627.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $624 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHKP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHKP

