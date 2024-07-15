Chase Announces Huge Bonus for New Business Card Holders — But Only for a Limited Time

If you’ve been contemplating a new business credit card, it might be the right time to jump on a new…

If you’ve been contemplating a new business credit card, it might be the right time to jump on a new offer from Chase. Beginning July 11, new Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card holders can earn an unprecedented 120,000 point bonus, which can be valued at $1,500 when redeemed for travel through the Chase Travel portal. The cash redemption is worth $1,200.

This is $200 more in cash back or $250 more in travel than the previous bonus offer.

New cardholders can take advantage of this bump for a limited time. To qualify, you’ll have to spend $8,000 in the first three months after account opening.

Ongoing Rewards for Business Owners

Though the bonus provides some upfront value for your business, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has some ongoing benefits for small-business owners who do a lot of spending in popular business categories.

Each account anniversary year, you’ll earn three points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on shipping; Internet, cable and phone services; advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines; and travel. All other purchases earn one point per dollar.

The card has a $95 annual fee, but if your business spends a lot on travel, digital marketing or running an office, this card may be worthwhile.

Additional Perks

In addition to the rewards program, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has a few additional features to consider, such as:

— Flexible rewards. One of the key perks of this card is the versatile Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which can be used when booking through Chase Travel (where your points are worth 25% more), transferred to travel partners, or redeemed for cash back, gift cards and other options.

— Free employee cards. Adding employee cards onto your account for no additional cost can help with bookkeeping (as you can set spending limits on employee cards) and earning more rewards.

— Bonus points for Lyft. If you or your team are frequent Lyft riders (perfect for airport rides or transportation to meet with clients), you’ll earn five points per dollar spent through March 2025.

— Benefits galore. You’ll get a slew of travel protections and consumer benefits, including trip cancellation and interruption insurance, cell phone protection, primary auto rental collision damage waiver, purchase protection and extended warranties.

— No foreign transaction fees. No need to worry about unnecessary fees during international business trips.

Who Should Consider the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card?

If your official spending aligns well with the rewards categories, and you can easily spend enough to earn the bonus — without carrying a balance — then the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card might be a good fit for your business.

