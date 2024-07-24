ChampionX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $52.6…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $52.6 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $893.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $954.7 million.

