CGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $321.7 million.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income of $1.40 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

