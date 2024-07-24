C&F: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5 million.…

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5 million.

The Toano, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.50 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $41.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

C&F shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 5% in the last 12 months.

