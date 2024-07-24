Century Communities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $83.7 million.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Century Communities shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $96.62, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.