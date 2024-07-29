Centuri: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.7 million. On a…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The utility infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $672.1 million in the period.

Centuri expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

