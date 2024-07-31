Central Pacific Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.8 million in…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.8 million in its second quarter.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $88 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64 million, which beat Street forecasts.

