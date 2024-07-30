CenterPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $228 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $228 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

