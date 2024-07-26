Centene: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported net income of $1.15 billion in…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported net income of $1.15 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $2.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.42 per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $39.84 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.51 billion.

Centene expects full-year revenue in the range of $155 billion to $157 billion.

