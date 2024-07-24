Celestica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported profit of $99.6 million in its second quarter.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported profit of $99.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period.

