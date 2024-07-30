CECO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.5 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $137.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143 million.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $620 million.

CECO shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

