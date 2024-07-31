CDW: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $281.1 million.

The Vernon Hills, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $2.50 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.4 billion.

CDW shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

