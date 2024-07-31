CBIZ: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.8 million. The…

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.8 million.

The Independence, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced business services posted revenue of $420 million in the period.

CBIZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.64 to $2.69 per share.

CBIZ shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 63% in the last 12 months.

