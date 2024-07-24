CB Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.7…

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

The Carmichaels, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

CB Financial Services shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.11, an increase of 10% in the last 12 months.

