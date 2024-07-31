Carvana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18 million. The…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.23 billion.

