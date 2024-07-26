Carter’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $27.6 million. The Atlanta-based company…

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $564.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Carter’s expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $735 million to $755 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Carter’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $5.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion.

