Carriage Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $102.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.4 million.

Carriage Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share.

