Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $93.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.82 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $798.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $186.5 million, or $3.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.76 billion.

