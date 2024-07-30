CarParts.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

The Torrance, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The online auto parts retailer posted revenue of $144.3 million in the period.

CarParts.com expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $625 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.