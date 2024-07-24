Carlisle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Wednesday reported net income of $712.4 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Wednesday reported net income of $712.4 million in its second quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $14.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $6.24 per share.

The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

