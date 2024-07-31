CareDx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its second quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $92.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.2 million.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $320 million to $328 million.

CareDx shares have risen 66% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.94, a climb of 83% in the last 12 months.

